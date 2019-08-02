DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,432. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.22.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

