DA Davidson Weighs in on Investar Holding Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Investar in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

ISTR stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.15. Investar has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In other Investar news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Investar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Investar by 1,138.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

