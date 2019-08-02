DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 458,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,762 shares of company stock valued at $737,450 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

