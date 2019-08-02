DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUB. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. FIG Partners lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896. The company has a market cap of $563.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 32.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $40,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,953.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $676,588. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.