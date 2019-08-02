DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of BFS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). Saul Centers had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Saul Centers will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $40,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,896.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,300. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

