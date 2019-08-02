CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 377,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,890. The company has a market cap of $464.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.