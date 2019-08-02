CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce sales of $15.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $24.47 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $21.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $71.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $90.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.60 million, with estimates ranging from $32.52 million to $61.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 111.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. Nomura decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

