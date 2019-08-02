CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 76,294 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 383,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of analysts have commented on CYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytoDyn in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $135.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

