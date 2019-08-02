CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. CyrusOne updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 1,640,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,764. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

