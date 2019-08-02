Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 151.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 208.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CY shares. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

CY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,041.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

