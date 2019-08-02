Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cynata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

