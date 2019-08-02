Cybg’s (CYBG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CYBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cybg from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cybg from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Investec lowered Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cybg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.31 ($3.19).

CYBG opened at GBX 160.15 ($2.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.15. Cybg has a 12-month low of GBX 170.55 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 367 ($4.80).

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

