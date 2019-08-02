CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of CVI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,142. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

