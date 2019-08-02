CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 507.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,950 shares during the period. CVR Energy accounts for about 0.9% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CVR Energy worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,598,000 after acquiring an additional 127,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. 31,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

