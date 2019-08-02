CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 600.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $154,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $200,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

