Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,188. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Charles W. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.32 per share, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

