CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CSI Compressco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CCLP stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.35 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

