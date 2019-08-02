Cryptonex (CNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.56 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and $3.98 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00267736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.01408454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00111556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

