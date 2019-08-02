CrowdWiz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $62,871.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009290 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,210,512 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

