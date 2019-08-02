Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRON. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 237.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

CRON stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 173,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,514. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.50 and a beta of 3.47. Cronos Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

