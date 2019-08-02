Critical Survey: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38 CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH 0 2 0 0 2.00

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 32.26%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.41%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 11.10% 6.19% 3.12% CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH -17.19% 5.87% 0.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.76 billion 1.66 $188.64 million $2.26 7.46 CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH $276.58 million 2.57 $50.07 million N/A N/A

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

