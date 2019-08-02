Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$1.10 at TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Laurentian dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.48.

TSE:CR traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.73. 93,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.30.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

