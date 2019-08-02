Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 2,039,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,772. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,319,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,321,000 after buying an additional 532,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,938,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,237,000 after buying an additional 374,278 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 152,249 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,230,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.