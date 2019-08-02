Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter.
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 2,039,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,772. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.