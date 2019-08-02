Credit Suisse Group Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $152.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.33.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $150.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 76.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

