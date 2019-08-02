Credit Suisse Group Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $170.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Shares of UHS opened at $147.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 191.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

