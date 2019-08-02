Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) a $30.00 Price Target

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) received a $30.00 price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.
Shares of AMD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,660,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,919,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $5,520,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,951,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,402 shares of company stock worth $27,700,088 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $1,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $304,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
