Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) a $30.00 Price Target

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) received a $30.00 price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,660,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,919,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $5,520,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,951,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,402 shares of company stock worth $27,700,088 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $1,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $304,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

