Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.88.

NYSE CR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.98. 1,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.30 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $86,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

