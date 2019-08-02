Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 5.25.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,220,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,381,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,809 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 345,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

