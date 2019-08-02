CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPL. TheStreet raised CPFL Energia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.55. CPFL Energia has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPFL Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CPFL Energia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CPFL Energia by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,018 shares during the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

