Covesting (COV) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $102,568.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00266060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.01408970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00111039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.