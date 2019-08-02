Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 109,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $291.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.