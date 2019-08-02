Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.72.

COUP traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.72. 29,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,981. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -201.47 and a beta of 1.61. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $9,081,006.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at $32,223,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,657 shares of company stock worth $48,925,884. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $19,200,000. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 494.5% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 94,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 420.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.