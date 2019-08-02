Countrywide (LON:CWD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their sell rating on shares of Countrywide (LON:CWD) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Countrywide to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 12.80 ($0.17).

LON CWD opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Countrywide has a one year low of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 28.30 ($0.37). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.70.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

