Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 148,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 6,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.77. 17,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

