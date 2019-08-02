Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.66. 636,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,026. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.93. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

