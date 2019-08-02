Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Correvio Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 69,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,426. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10. Correvio Pharma has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.24.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 375.42%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Correvio Pharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

