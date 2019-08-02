Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporacion America Airports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 95,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $360.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 242,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

