Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $44.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Corelogic stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $322,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,481.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Chatham sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $137,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,590 shares of company stock valued at $536,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Corelogic by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Corelogic by 68.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Corelogic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Corelogic by 126.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

