Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 896,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $386.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,219.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 72,906.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

