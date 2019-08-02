Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.47.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 237,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,260. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,219.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.