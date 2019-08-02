Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,803,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,585,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,211,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Copart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after buying an additional 1,059,798 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,169,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after buying an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Copart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,951,000 after buying an additional 483,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.97. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

