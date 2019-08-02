Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $7.99 on Friday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,748. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.