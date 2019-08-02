Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,518,000 after buying an additional 1,810,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,541,000 after buying an additional 131,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,767,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,367,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,554,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.59.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.19. 783,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,779. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

