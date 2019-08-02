Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

INTU traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $276.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,540. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

