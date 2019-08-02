Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 505 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,614,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tech Data by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tech Data by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tech Data during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tech Data news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $819,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TECD traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.69. 56,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

