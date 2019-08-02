Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 36,712 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,229,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052,174. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.