Contrasting pdvWireless (ATEX) & The Competition

pdvWireless (NASDAQ: ATEX) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare pdvWireless to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares pdvWireless and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless -646.34% -17.68% -16.45% pdvWireless Competitors -25.33% 10.11% 1.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for pdvWireless and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless 0 0 0 0 N/A pdvWireless Competitors 910 2457 2334 131 2.29

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 27.46%. Given pdvWireless’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe pdvWireless has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of pdvWireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of pdvWireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares pdvWireless and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless $6.50 million -$41.99 million -15.35 pdvWireless Competitors $17.25 billion $1.61 billion 37.03

pdvWireless’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than pdvWireless. pdvWireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

pdvWireless has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, pdvWireless’ rivals have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

pdvWireless rivals beat pdvWireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc., a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers pdvConnect service, the company's proprietary cloud-based mobile resource management solution; TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect with push-to-talk mobile communication services involving digital network architecture and mobile devices; and Diga-talk, a mobile communication that provides nationwide two-way digital communication services. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

