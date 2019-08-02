Contrasting Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

This table compares Midatech Pharma and Celgene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma $2.59 million 1.74 -$20.06 million ($0.46) -3.20 Celgene $15.28 billion 4.35 $4.05 billion $7.61 12.34

Celgene has higher revenue and earnings than Midatech Pharma. Midatech Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celgene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Midatech Pharma and Celgene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Celgene 30.10% 106.69% 17.14%

Volatility and Risk

Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celgene has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Midatech Pharma and Celgene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Celgene 0 15 3 0 2.17

Celgene has a consensus price target of $94.87, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Celgene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celgene is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Midatech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Celgene shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Celgene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celgene beats Midatech Pharma on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer. Midatech Pharma PLC is collaborating with universities and pharmaceutical companies to develop its platform technologies into a range of products. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The company's products also include IDHIFA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (rrAML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation; VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and AML; THALOMID to treat patients with MM; and ISTODAX, an epigenetic modifier. Its preclinical and clinical-stage product candidates include small molecules, biologics, and cell therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases, myeloid diseases, epigenetics, protein homeostasis, and immuno-oncology. The company has agreements with BeiGene, Ltd; Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; and EXSCIENTIA LTD. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.