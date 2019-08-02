Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 57,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $192.78. 174,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.