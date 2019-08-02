Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 195.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 29,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $44,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 148,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

